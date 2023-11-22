Maria Malik steals the show with new pictures

Rising actor Maria Malik totally stole the show with her style in the new pictures going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Maria Malik treated her thousands of followers with some new pictures, showing off her chic OOTD. “Shine for yourself everyday, dont wait for someone,” she wrote in the caption of the five-photo gallery.

The stunning clicks see the celebrity in a casual, yet stylish fit, comprising of a pair of black, high-waisted trousers and a blue-coloured button-down blouse. She also sported dainty earrings and a small bag for the outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Malik 🇵🇰 (@mariamalik_official)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malik is currently being seen in the daily serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’, co-starring Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir and Hammad Shoaib. The additional supporting cast of the family play also features Shahood Alvi, Daniyal Afzal Khan and Ayesha Toor among others.

The story of ‘love, misfortune, and a twist of fate’, written by Nadia Ahmed and co-directed by Kashif Ahmed Butt and M.Danish Behlim, airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

