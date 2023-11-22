Dur-e-Fishan Saleem raises glam quotient: See new pictures

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem raised the glam quotient while flaunting Western attire in her new Instagram pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday evening, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new pictures, probably from the fashion shoot for a local designer.

The three-picture gallery, captioned simply with a pawn emoji along with the dress and styling credits, captured the fashionista in a Western fit, a solid black, sleeveless jumpsuit. The sleek piece was left to make a statement with just a shimmery pair of stilettos, no accessories and subtle glam makeup and hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently winning acclaim for her portrayal of Alizeh in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring Mikaal Zulfiqar. The play about the importance of consent in marriages and relationships, also features Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Memoona Qudoos and others in pivotal roles.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production and veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

