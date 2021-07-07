Afghan airline granted permission to operate flights in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to Ariana Afghan Airlines to operate two-way flights in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the aviation authority to grant permission to Ariana Afghan Airlines to operate two weekly flights between Islamabad and Kabul under the Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The airline’s flights will be approved through Air Transport Flight Management System (ATFMS) after the submission of a valid bank guarantee and completion of other relevant formalities.

Earlier, special instructions were also issued to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan.

Due to flight restrictions, hundreds of Pakistanis left stranded in the neighbouring country who are going to depart for Saudi Arabia from Afghanistan. A special strategy was finalised to bring back the stranded Pakistanis to the country.

It has been decided to conduct COVID-19 detection tests of Pakistanis who are returning to the country from the Pak-Afghan border.

Those nationals who tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to go to their homes while Covid-positive nationals will stay at a quarantine facility for 10 days besides being vaccinated.

Those tested positive will undergo COVID-19 tests again on the eighth day of quarantine before being allowed to go to their homes.