CAA green-lights Air Arabia to operate Faisalabad, Multan flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has green-lighted Air Arabia to operate four flights to and from Faisalabad and Multan in a week, ARY News reported.

According to CAA officials, the low-cost Emirati airline (Air Arabia) will operate two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Multan and two flights between Abu Dhabi and Faisalabad.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had granted permission to increase the number of flights up to 40 per cent to five countries.

A NOTAM was issued by the CAA’s air transport department following the orders of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the increase of flights to five countries.

Following the new order, the airlines were allowed to increase flights up to 40 per cent to Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. However, the inbound passengers will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test prior to departing from the countries.

Upon their arrival at the Pakistani airports, the passengers will undergo a mandatory RAT test and sent for completing the quarantine period if tested positive for COVID-19.