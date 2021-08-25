Afghan-born director Sonia Nassery Cole tells refugee story in “I Am You”

Aug 24 (Reuters) – An Afghan refugee embarks on a dangerous journey across five countries in director Sonia Nassery Cole’s latest film I am You, with echoes of scenes of people desperately trying to leave Kabul now.

The Afghan-born filmmaker and activist, who herself fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old for the United States in the 1980s, tells the story of Masoud, whose father is killed by the Islamic State, as he seeks safety abroad alongside a pregnant doctor and elderly man.

Sonia Nassery Cole made I Am You in 2018 and early 2019, inspired by refugee stories and with some scenes filmed in Afghanistan. She says its release in June, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is timely.

“Now that it’s coming out I see that the timing of it is so important for the world,” Cole told Reuters.