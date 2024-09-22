Afghan cricket team has most talented players worldwide

The Afghan cricket team has shown remarkable performance recently, earning them the reputation of being among the most talented players in the world.

Over the past year, Afghanistan’s performance has been awe-inspiring. Last year, they defeated the Pakistani cricket team for the first time in the World Cup and secured victories against England and Sri Lanka. Just yesterday, they achieved another milestone by defeating South Africa in an ODI series for the first time.

Senior cricketer Gulbadin Naib praised the Afghan cricket team, calling the players the most talented players in the world today. In an interview on the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel, Gulbadin Naib highlighted the team’s skills and talent, stating that they are far ahead in the world of cricket. He said that whether people acknowledge it or not, the Afghan team’s talent is undeniable.

Gulbadin Naib said that their success is not a recent phenomenon. Since their first Asia Cup in 2016, they had the target of achieving their goals gradually and beating different teams step by step.

He also spoke about the initial struggles and lack of resources faced by the Afghan cricket team, recalling a time when the entire team played with a single bat and felt fortunate to receive two or three pairs of trousers and shirts for tours. Practising in Kabul was a challenge due to the lack of facilities.

Having played 83 matches for Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib said that despite their successes, they often came close to winning against major teams but fell short due to minor mistakes. Once they started addressing these errors, they managed to defeat Pakistan and draw with India.

Gulbadin Naib said the credit goes to the senior players for planting the seeds of success that the current team is now reaping. He reiterated that their journey is far from over, as maintaining their reputation is even more challenging than achieving initial success.