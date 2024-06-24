Afghan dacoit gang busted in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and police in their joint operation have busted an Afghan dacoit gang in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Afghan group was involved in street crimes and other heinous crimes in the city. Rangers and police on a tip-off conducted a raid in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area and arrested two dacoits including their head.

The arrested were identified as Jan Agha, Umed Gul aka Lughmani and Abdul Rehman, who use to order weapons from Dara Adamkhel via Facebook.

Sindh Rangers spokesperson said the dacoits were wanted in over 300 dacoity incidents. The snatched mobile phones from Karachi were sold in Afghanistan, the initial investigation revealed.

The Afghan dacoit group has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

On March 16, the Kalri police arrested the leader of the Afghan dacoit gang involved in various criminal activities in Karachi.

The police spokesperson revealed that the 15-member Afghan dacoit gang involved in bloodshed and looting from the citizens residing in the city of lights.

During the investigation, the arrested leader of Afghan dacoit gang identified as Abidullah alias Karzai revealed that the associates of his gang are involved in the killing of a police constable Wahid Parvaiz, on February 13, and a Rangers officer, Asif, during the robbery.