Afghan delegation in Pakistan calls for inclusive Afghanistan govt

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rahmani on Thursday stressed the need for an inclusive Afghan government in the wake of Taliban takeover of Kabul, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mir Rehman Rahmani said that the next phase in Afghanistan was the formulation of a government and it could only succeed if all stakeholders are made part of it.

He said that they were invited to visit Pakistan by the government and had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed.

“Our visit was aimed at reconciliation and bringing an end to violence in Afghanistan,” he said while expressing his regret over the culmination of the Afghan peace process.

The speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, however, said that the next phase is the formation of a government and it would only succeed if all sides are invited to join it.

“We believe in the freedom of speech, and rule of law in Afghanistan,” he said and feared that in case the Taliban failure to form an inclusive government, the country could return to the post-1996 situation.

There should be a government acceptable to the Afghan people, he said.

He further said that Pakistan’s military and political leadership has agreed not to interfere in Afghanistan issues. “Pakistan has changed now it is necessary for a change in approach in Afghanistan,” he said.

He further highlighted that allegations have been leveled against the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for taking away US$269 million along with him while fleeing the country.

A delegation of Afghan political leadership arrived in Islamabad on Sunday amid a takeover of Kabul by Taliban.

The delegation members who have arrived in Islamabad today include Ahmed Yunus Qanuni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq, Khalid Noor and the Speaker of Afghanistan’s Ulusi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahman.