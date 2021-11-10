Afghan FM-led delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday evening on a three-day visit to discuss ways to facilitate transit trade, cross-border movement and other bilateral talks, ARY News reported.

A 20-member delegation, headed by Amir Khan Muttaqi, comprising officials from the trade and finance ministries.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials welcomed the delegation upon their arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

The visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021.

In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

According to Foreign Office, the delegation will also attend the two-day Troika Plus meeting to be held on November 11 and 12 to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

The Troika Plus meeting will be attended by the delegates from China, Russia, the United States (US) and Pakistan, according to Foreign Office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would inaugurate the meeting, which would discuss in detail the situation in Afghanistan and the way forward.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism on the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan hopes that deliberations of the Troika Plus meeting would contribute to the ongoing efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan, said FO.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!