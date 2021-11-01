Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to reopen Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to open Chaman-Spin border after weeks of closure from Tuesday (tomorrow) for the public movement and trade-related activities, ARY NEWS reported.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan from his Twitter handle.

He said that after discussions between border authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the friendship gate at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing point will open tomorrow morning.

After discussions between border authorities of Pakistan & Afghanistan, friendship gate at Chaman-Boldak crossing point will open from tomorrow morning & two sides will ensure facilitative movement of people & trade/transit vehicles. @ForeignOfficePk @PakinAfg @mfa_afghanistan — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) November 1, 2021



“Two sides will ensure facilitative movement of people & trade, transit vehicles,” Mansoor Ahmad Khan said.

In September this year, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that due to some security threats, the Chaman border with Afghanistan might be closed for a few days.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, he said our hearts are big but we might have to close the Chaman border with Afghanistan for a few days.

Read More: PAKISTAN CLOSES CHAMAN BORDER CROSSING WITH AFGHANISTAN: SOURCES

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!