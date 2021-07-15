Pakistan closes Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan: sources

CHAMAN: Pakistan on Thursday temporarily closed down its border crossing with Afghanistan in Balochistan province due to the worsening security situation in the neighbouring country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Friendship Gate crossing at the Chaman border with Afghanistan has been closed by the Interior Ministry following reports of the Afghan Taliban taking control of an important border crossing point Spin Boldak in Afghanistan.

The Chaman border has been closed for all commercial activities and pedestrian traffic, said sources.

In an effort to accelerate the intra-Afghan peace process following the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country, the Pakistan government has decided to host prominent Afghan leaders for peace talks.

According to a report by the Voice of America, Pakistan has taken the diplomatic step to avoid an expected civil war and violence in the neighboring country after sudden withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Islamabad wanted to end the prevailing uncertain situation in the country.

Afghan soil could be used against the neighboring countries amid the current anarchy in the country, warned the sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the peace conference will be held in Pakistan between July 17th to 19th.