Chaman border may be closed for some days due to threats: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Due to some security threats, the Chaman border with Afghanistan might be closed for few days, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, he said our hearts are big but we might have to close the Chaman border with Afghanistan for few days.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country.

The interior minister said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said peace in Afghanistan is important for peace in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said it is not time for a long march rather we have to sit together to take forward the country and deal with the challenges.

He said the opposition may hold the long march within the ambit of law but nobody will be allowed to play with the law and order situation.

It may be recalled that in a recent cross-border attack from Afghanistan on a military check-post in Lower Dir District, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.