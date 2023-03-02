Afghan forces kill six TTP terrorists in Khost

KABUL: Afghan forces on Thursday claimed to have killed six terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and injured over a dozen in an action in Khost province.

Well-informed sources said Afghan defence forces targeted the hideout of TTP terrorists in Khost province with the IED.

As a result TTP commanders namely, Abdul Manan, Alam Khan Mudakhel, Khujeer and three others were dead, while fifteen others were severely injured.

According to sources, the injured include Faqeerullah, Tarozai, Sattkai, Alisar Khan, Zubair, Hijratullah, Kamal, Shabir Afzal, Bakhtullah, Zaibaullah and others. Following the attack, the cracks within the TTP leadership have surfaced, the sources said.

The TTP ranks think the recent visit of the Pakistani delegation to Kabul has ‘created’ problems for them in Afghanistan, the sources claimed.

It may be noted that recently a high-level delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif visited Kabul and met with the Taliban government.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), Daesh and other terrorist groups are strengthening in Afghanistan.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto said the Taliban are not fulfilling their promises and the terrorist groups like TTP, Daesh and others are strengthening in the war-torn country.

