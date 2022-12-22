Bilawal says TTP, Daesh strengthening in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), Daesh and other terrorist groups are strengthening in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto said the Taliban are not fulfilling their promises and the terrorist groups like TTP, Daesh and others are strengthening in the war-torn country.

He further added that Pakistan has suffered the most casualties in the war against terrorism and played a key role for peace in the region. Regional peace and stability is linked to peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan will not ignore if we find out that the Taliban are not stopping TTP.

Earlier, dozens of terrorists, who stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), seek a safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

It is pertinent to mention here that terrorists launched an attack on Bargi police station in the KP’s Lakki Marwat district late. Four police officials were martyred and four got injured in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists used rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the police station in Lakki Marwat.

