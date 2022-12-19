Bannu CTD attack: Terrorists seek safe exit to Afghanistan: sources

BANNU: Dozens of terrorists, who stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, seek safe exit to Afghanistan via airway, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Despite the passage of more than 17 hours, the terrorists are still present in the CTD office Bannu, while the body of the policeman, martyred in the gun battle with the outlaws has been shifted to police lines.

The terrorists are demanding safe airlift to Afghanistan from the Pakistani authorities, the sources claimed.

On Sunday, dozens of terrorists stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city.

Sources said that 20 to 25 terrorists launched the attack on the CTD office. After receiving information, heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rushed to the scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that terrorists launched an attack on Bargi police station in the KP’s Lakki Marwat district late Saturday night. Four police officials were martyred and four got injured in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists used rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the police station in Lakki Marwat.

