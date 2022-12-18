Four policemen martyred as terrorists attack PS in Lakki Marwat

LAKI MARWAT: Four policemen were martyred and four others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, early on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the s attacked the Bargi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers in the wee hours.

The terrorists fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured officials were shifted to the local state hospitals.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the police station later and launched a search operation in the area.

Two days ago, two civilians were slain in the same area, while six policemen were martyred a month ago.

According to police, unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

