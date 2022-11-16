Six policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

LAKKI MARWAT: At least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat.

As a result, six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred in the gun attack.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

Following the attack, law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the area to hunt down attackers.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan have strongly condemned the militants’ attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement, the prime minister expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the martyrdom of policemen in the gun attack.

Meanwhile, CM Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the KP Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM KP said the elements involved in this inhuman act would be arrested at all costs, adding that the sacrifice of the martyrs would not go in vain.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the martyrs’ families.

Earlier, five policemen had been martyred in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Terrorists had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city. Five cops had been martyred in the rocket attack, whereas, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulachi Fazal Subhan sustained serious wounds.

According to the police officials, terrorists had fired a rocket on the police van and later resorted to heavy firing. The terrorists had managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, added police.

Comments