CTD KP arrested 768 terrorists in 2022, says report

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested 768 terrorists in 2022 and foiled dozens of sabotage incidents, the annual report revealed.

According to details, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared the annual report for the year 2022.

The report said, in 2022, CTD arrested 768 terrorists, 90 terrorists had a bounty on their head.

2,597 operations were conducted across the province including in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including intelligence-based operations.

1,960 suspects were also detained, 628 high-profile wanted suspects are also among the arrested terrorists.

According to the report, 349 hand grenades, 80 SMG guns, 16 suicide jackets and 7 rocket launchers and other heavy weapons were recovered during the operations.

The report of CTD said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were targeted in 279 incidents this year, 116 policemen were martyred and 125 were injured in 2022.

Earlier, four policemen were martyred and four others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, early on Sunday.

According to the police, the s attacked the Bargi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers in the wee hours.

