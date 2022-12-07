CTD arrests four ‘terrorists’ in Bannu raid

BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested ‘four terrorists’ associated with a banned outfit’s Atiq-ur-Rehman alias Tipu Gul group during a raid in Bannu, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The raiding CTD team recovered arms, mobile phones and other materials from the possession of the arrested men. The CTD spokesperson said the suspects were allegedly involved in the target killing of policemen and extortion.

In a separate raid, the CTD officials also nabbed ‘a wanted terrorist namely Akhtar’. The arrested ‘terrorist’ was associated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Gul Bahadur group.

The spokesperson said that the authorities put a Rs2 million bounty on the wanted terrorist’s head.

Earlier in the month, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police had killed three alleged terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

According to police, the alleged terrorists were involved in carrying out several terror activities in different areas of DI Khan.

Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed alleged terrorists.

