CTD kills three alleged terrorists in DI Khan 

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police on Tuesday killed three alleged terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported.

According to police, the alleged terrorists were involved in carrying out several terror activities in different areas of DI Khan.

Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from possession of the killed alleged terrorists.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed to have arrested nine alleged terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBO) across the province.

A CTD spokesperson said that 25 IBO’s were conducted across Punjab during which around 21,100 people were interrogated and nine were arrested.

Officials also seized two IEDs, a large quantity of explosives, 13 detonators, a protective fuse, weapons, bullets, and cash from the arrested suspects during seven-week-long IBOs.

