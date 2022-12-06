Karachi cop killing: Investigation to be handed over to CTD

KARACHI: The investigation into the Karachi cop, Abdul Rehman’s killing case, is to be handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), ARY News reported.

A Karachi cop was killed in a firing by a Swedish-Pakistani citizen that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car, last week.

As per the police officials, the written orders of transfer of investigation to the CTD will be released soon as the killings of policemen are always investigated by the CTD.

Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, fled to Sweden. The killing of a policeman in DHA Phase V took place around 12 o’clock at night.

The police, in a statement, said that the suspect checked in at the airport at around 4:11 am. The police contacted the airport authorities in this regard at 4:30 am.

