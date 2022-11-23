Police arrest two suspects in Karachi cop murder case

KARACHI: The Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Karachi cop, who was shot dead by ex-deputy commissioner’s son in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the arrested suspects helped prime suspect Khurram Nisar to flee abroad after committing the crime.

The arrest suspects are driver and brother-in-law of Khurram Nisar, said police.

Meanwhile, police have decided to take Interpol’s help for the arrest of suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area and fled abroad.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said Khurram Nisar has been declared most wanted in the case. “We will ensure Nisar’s arrest from anywhere,” Irfan Baloch was quoted as saying.

The DIG South said they have contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the arrest of the culprit and they are writing a letter to the DG Passport for canceling of suspect’s passport.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s DHA Phase V, has fled to Sweden.

