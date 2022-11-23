Interpol’s help to be sought for arrest of suspect who killed Karachi cop

Karachi police on Wednesday decided to take Interpol’s help for the arrest of suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area and fled abroad, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said Khurram Nisar has been declared most wanted in the case. “We will ensure Nisar’s arrest from anywhere,” Irfan Baloch was quoted as saying.

The DIG South said they have contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the arrest of the culprit and they are writing a letter to the DG Passport for canceling of suspect’s passport.

He said a close relative of the suspect helped him in fleeing abroad, further investigation is underway in the case.

Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s DHA Phase V, has fled to Sweden.

Sources told ARY News that the suspect had used his Swedish passport to run away from Pakistan. The killing of policeman in DHA Phase V took place around 12 o’clock in the night.

