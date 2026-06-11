Afghan national among two terrorists killed in Mohmand IBO

MOHMAND: At least two Khwarij belonging to the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the Sheikh Banda area of Mohmand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to security sources.

Security sources said one of the terrorists killed in the operation, carried out on June 4, 2026, was identified as an Afghan national. Forces recovered an Afghan identity card issued by Afghanistan Taliban Emirate (IEA), foreign currency, modern weapons, and a suicide vest from his possession.

According to the recovered identity documents, the killed Khwarij was identified as Umar Bilal, a resident of Khost province in Afghanistan.

Security officials said the identification of the Afghan national provides further evidence of cross-border links in terror activities targeting Pakistan.

Defence analysts have stated that the presence of Afghan nationals in terrorist networks operating inside Pakistan highlights the continued security challenges posed by cross-border attacks.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns at international forums regarding the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups for launching attacks inside the country.

Security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace and stability across the country.

27 Khwarij killed in Miran Shah IBO: ISPR

Earlier, in an IBO, Security Forces engaged multiple Khwarij’s locations in the general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, killing as many as 27 Khwarij belonging to the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The Khwarij were killed following intense, fierce exchanges of fire in the last seventy-two hours.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and target killing of innocent civilians.