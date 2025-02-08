Afghan national involved in terrorism in Pakistan killed

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan during an operation in the general area of Datta Khel of North Waziristan on February 6.

According to an ISPR news release, the individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat (Afghan National), son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Interim Afghan government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Read More: Solider martyred, 12 khwarij killed in KP IBO: ISPR

It is important to mention here that security forces killed three khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“On night 6-7 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Datta Khel, on reported presence of khwarij,” said an ISPR news release.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were killed, who were trying to escape wearing women attire (burqa).

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

The ISPR added that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.