Afghan nationals caught trying to travel with fake Pakistani passports

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday caught two Afghan nationals while traveling to Saudi Arabia on fake Pakistani passports from Multan International airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, two Afghanis named Muhamamd Agha and Abdul Qadeer were trying to travel to Saudi Arabia from PIA’s flight.

They were asked to show their documents by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team upon doubts that they might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by both the Afghan nationals were proved fake by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

Both have been taken into custody and further investigation was underway.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had deported an Afghan national for travelling on a fake passport from Germany to Pakistan. According to the FIA, an Afghan national named Abdullah Jan’s passport was found fake during checking at the FIA immigration counter after he had landed at the Islamabad airport from Germany.

