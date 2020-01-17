Two caught trying to travel with fake passports to Canada from Lahore

LAHORE: A crackdown on two men trying to fly out of Pakistan with means of fake passports resulted in success when the perpetrators were caught on Friday from the airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, a task force designated to manage such inconsistencies in aerial travels formulated by the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were up to the task where they caught the two males trying to leave the country by means of fake passports.

Due to the efforts of the task force that determined the inauthenticity of the passports at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, the national carrier was saved from thousands of dollars in fine.

The fine could’ve been imposed on PIA if the men had managed to travel on the fake documentation and had been caught after landing in Toronto, Canada.

Both perpetrators were detained by PIA taskforce officials and handed over to the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) for further investigations and punishment for the crime.

Earlier on January 7, A Karachi-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Jinnah International Airport.

According to details, PIA flight PK-311 coming from Quetta was hit by a bird while landing at Jinnah International. The pilot, however, successfully made the landing as no human injury was reported.

