PIA pays dearly for leaving passengers’ luggage in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi authorities slapped a 72, 000 riyal fine on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for its flight leaving passengers’ luggage behind at the Riyadh airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Saudi ground service company fined the national flag carrier.

Besides, the Pakistan International Airlines had to incur an additional cost of bringing the luggage back to the country.

Last year in Dec, the airline paid a shipping firm one thousand riyals per day per container to transport luggage.

More often than not, the incidents involving PIA flights leaving passengers’ luggage at overseas airports have come to light, bringing the slackness of the airline’s staff into the spotlight.

Lately, an Islamabad-bound flight, PK-754, left the luggage of 70 passengers at Riyad airport.

The passengers had to go through the hassle of waiting for long hours at the Islamabad airport to get their luggage. Some of them staged a protest against the PIA.

