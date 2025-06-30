Afghan nationals doing illegal businesses in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Afghan nationals are doing illegal businesses in Pakistan and land encroachment.

Speaking in ARY News program, Aiteraz Hai, Khawaja Asif that at the canal where he frequently swims, dump trucks (dumpers) are parked along the banks, owned by Afghans who live in makeshift shelters but have illegally occupied irrigation land.

He alleged, “These Afghan dumper owners probably bribe the irrigation department.”

He said, “Dumpers enter Pakistan in three parts without paying any taxes. Afghans extract sand from canals, run illegal trades, and even use canals as washrooms.” He claimed, “Along the banks of all our canals, Afghan nationals have encroached.”

The Defence Minister claimed that around 6 to 7 million undocumented individuals are in Pakistan, and suggested that if Afghans return to their “flourishing” homeland, job opportunities will open up for Pakistani citizens.

Regarding foreign relations, Khawaja Asif stated, “Pakistan currently enjoys good relations with the United States, but unlike the past, these ties are not based on joint military engagements.” He openly admitted, “In the past, we used clerics and so-called mujahideen for our objectives.”

“Whether India accepts it or not, the global community is recognizing Pakistan’s stance.” He added, “International institutions have confirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended.”

Regarding Israel and India, he said, “Israel is acting with impunity because of backing from the US and Europe. If India is also becoming reckless, who is behind it?” He warned, “India may be becoming aggressive, but it’s also becoming increasingly isolated.”

The Defence Minister emphasized that Pakistan wants peace but resolving disputes is essential. He added, “If internal issues are resolved, Pakistan can prosper significantly.”