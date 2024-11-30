Afghan nationals arrested in PTI protest make shocking revelations

Afghan nationals arrested during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24 are currently in police custody and have disclosed alarming information in a video made by law enforcement, ARY News reported.

The video presents disturbing revelations regarding the alleged procurement of militants by PTI for the protest. One detainee, who claims to be from Kandahar, Afghanistan, stated in the video that he witnessed PTI members engaging in open fire against police and other security personnel.

Another individual featured in the video, who identifies himself as hailing from Kunduz, Afghanistan, asserted that his role during the protest was to oversee a vehicle purportedly carrying food. However, when the situation escalated into violence, he claimed that members of PTI approached the vehicle and distributed weapons and other items.

He further mentioned that there were between 25 to 30 Kalashnikov rifles in the vehicle labeled as containing food supplies.

Additionally, one Afghan citizen, named Abrar, in the video alleged that Ali Amin team’s had promised him 3,000 in exchange for participating violently in the protest. He recounted that when the police deployed tear gas, they retaliated with gunfire.

A distressed protester, who also identified himself as an Afghan national, expressed in the video that he was lured by Ali Amin with the promise of money, but was subsequently arrested by the police. He questioned what he should do now.

It is worth noting that PTI protesters retreated after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who were leading the protest, fled after security forces carried out a grand operation late on Tuesday night in Islamabad.

Later, Former first lady Bushra Bibi, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been booked seven new cases in Attock following recent violent protests, ARY News reported.

As per details, Bushra Bibi, Opposition Leader in NA, Omar Ayub, former president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi and other PTI lawmakers have been booked in seven different cases at three police stations in Attock, Punjab.

Cases were registered under 23 different sections including terrorism, attempt to murder, vandalism and others.