Afghan nationals smuggling 10kg gold caught at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Two Afghan nationals were arrested at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle around 10 kilogrammes of gold out of the country.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) said 9.9 kilogrammes of gold ornaments were recovered from the luggage of two travellers, including a woman, during checking at the airport.

Sahela Alkoze and Hawad Khalidi were travelling to Dubai with gold hidden in their two suitcases, a spokesperson for the ASF said, adding the worth of the seized gold is estimated at Rs107.6 million.

Both passengers were turned over to Customs officials for further legal action.

Last year in Sept, customs authorities arrested a passenger for allegedly trying to smuggle gold and foreign currency out of the country at Bacha Khan airport. The passenger, dodging security checks and screening at the airport, boarded a foreign airline’s Dubai-bound plane.

On getting information, customs and airport officials reached the plane and took him into custody. Gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kilogrammes and over 13,000 euros were seized from his possession, the officials said, adding he has been arrested with an investigation launched against him.

