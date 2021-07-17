Developments in Afghanistan their internal matter, PM aide Yusuf says

ISLAMABAD: Asserting the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Uzbekistan visit a success, national security aide Moeed Yusuf said the country’s foreign policy has transformed as it’s cropped up to be a significant regional stakeholder.

Talking exclusively on Saturday to ARY News program Aiteraz Hai, the Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) Yusuf said Pakistan now claims an important role in terms of international trade in the region.

He said focusing his argument on the Afghanistan backdrop that no country has done more for Afghan peace than Pakistan. Yusuf further regeretted that when Afghan leaders are themselves not ready to talk, Pakistan cannot do anything about it.

On the one hand, the Afghan leaders reach out to Pakistan for help but on the other hand they blame Pakistan, too, Yusuf said.

He said the purpose of holding peace conference in Pakistan was to really help the talks further and the same was conveyed to Afghan government, but Doha conference came in the middle and Afghan leadership left for that.

However, Yusuf added that Afghans are not interested in the round of talks overseen by Pakistan government.

We can only facilitate the progress as outsiders, he said, adding that whatever happens inside Afghanistan is their internal matter.

National security aide commented on the Dasu bus incident as well, noting the elements of subversive activities has come to the fore with this whose investigation is underway by the law enforcing agencies.

Similar attempts to hurt China Pakistan Economic Corridor have been identified in the past as well, SAPM Yusuf said. Pakistan-China relations are at their best and will remain this way, he added.