Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris’ struggle, says PM in AJK election rally

BAGH (AJK): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reaffirmed commitment that he will continue to raise his voice in support of Kashmiris until they are given the right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), ARY News reported.

While addressing a public rally held in Bagh city in connection with upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said that he will become the brand ambassador of Kashmiris on all international forums.

“Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions,” he assured participants of the PTI rally.

PM Khan further said that his government would provide health insurance scheme to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) residents by the end of the ongoing year.

“Every resident of the AJK will get health insurance scheme by December 2021,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will also give interest-free loans to needy people.

“Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was introduced for the first time in Pakistan’s history. PTI govt will provide interest-free loans to needy families so that they can start their own business,” the prime minister added.

The premier also criticised opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during his address. He once again reiterated that his government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt opposition leaders.

Without taking anyone’s name PM said, “The person which had been disqualified by the top court fled to United Kingdom (UK) by showing fake medical certificate.”

Imran Khan claimed that PTI will win the upcoming elections in AJK scheduled on July 25 and form the next government in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled for July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign in AJK.