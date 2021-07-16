AJK election campaign: Ali Amin Gandapur barred from attending rallies

MUZAFFARABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur from taking part in rallies and delivering speeches during the ongoing election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Friday.

The election commission directed Ali Amin Gandapur to leave the boundary of AJK region ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

The AJK election commission wrote a letter to the chief secretary, stating the provocative speeches being delivered by Gandapur were disturbing the peace situation in the region. It added that the officials were taking steps against the violation of the election code of conduct.

The chief secretary has been directed to submit a report after implementing the election commission’s instructions.

On July 13, in an unusual happening, a shoe had been hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district.

The man hurled his shoe at the federal minister, nearly missing him. It hit the person standing next to the PTI leader.

The PTI workers had immediately caught the attacker who threw a shoe at the federal minister and handed him over to the police. Ali Amin Gandapur requested the police to release the show thrower as someone had paid him to do so work.

Elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled for July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign in AJK.