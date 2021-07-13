Shoe hurled at Ali Amin Gandapur during AJK election rally

BAGH (AJK): In an unusual happening, a shoe was hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur while he was addressing an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district.

The man hurled his shoe at the federal minister, nearly missing him. It hit the person standing next to the PTI leader.

The PTI workers immediately caught the attacker who thrown a shoe at the federal minister and handed him over to the police. Ali Amin Gandapur requested the police to release the show thrower as someone had paid him to do so work.

Elections for the Legislative Assembly are scheduled for July 25 and all mainstream political parties are running their campaign in AJK.

This is not the first time when a political leader is attacked with shoes or ink in Pakistan.

Earlier in March this year, a shoe was thrown at PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal outside the National Assembly when he was talking to the media.

In 2018, a man hurled a shoe at PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event in Lahore’s Jamia Naeemia. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had been attacked with black ink during a party workers convention in Sialkot city in the same year.