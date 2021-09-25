Afghan peace is a collective responsibility: CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza visited Russia to witness the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint drills, Peace Mission-2021.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza also attended a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the SCO member states, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The meeting discussed international and regional geo-political environment with emphasis on the Afghanistan situation. Activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various regions of the world were also discussed.

Gen Raza, addressing the forum, said Pakistan will continue to work with the SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

He also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan armed forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

General Nadeem Raza said that peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility and complete region will be its biggest beneficiary.

On the sidelines, the chairman JCSC also had bilateral engagements with Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation, General Valery V. Gerasimov and China’s Chief of Joint Staff General Li Zuocheng.

CJCSC General Raza said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believes that these countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.