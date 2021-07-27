Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan return to their country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Forty-six Afghan soldiers who took refuge in Pakistan have returned to Afghanistan, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The army’s public relations wing said that 46 Afghan soldiers, including five officers, were handed over to Afghan govt authorities at Nawa Pass Bajaur today at 0035 hours (Pakistan Standard Time).

“Soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment,” said ISPR.

Afghan National Army (ANA) commander thanked the Pakistani government and Pak Army for treating them well.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Army had given safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers to cross over into Pakistan after they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak Afghan border.

Read more: 46 AFGHAN TROOPERS ALLOWED TO ENTER PAKISTAN AFTER BORDER POSTS FALL: ISPR

According to the ISPR, Afghan National Army (ANA) local Commander opposite Arundu Sector in Chitral had requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 military men of the Afghan National Army and Border Police including five officers.

The military’s media wing had said that the refugee was sought after they were unable to hold their military posts along with Pak-Afghan International Border due to evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

Previously on July 1, 35 Afghan soldiers also requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage due to their inability to hold their military post along with Pak- Afghan border. They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after the due procedure.