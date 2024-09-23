Three Afghan women held over fake documents at Karachi airport

KARACHI: FIA immigration wing arrested three Afghan women at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on charges of using fake documents to travel to Germany, ARY News reported.

As per details, the women were attempting to travel on forged medical and business documents, according to immigration officials.

The women, identified as Aziza Mohammadi, Mehriya Rahmani, and Zahra, were found to have fake documents, including medical certificates and business visas.

The women have been handed over to the anti-human trafficking circle and a case has been registered. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of the forged document ring.

Aziza Mohammadi had come to Pakistan for medical treatment and had been in the country since April 27. However, her documents were found to be fake.

Mehriya Rahmani and Zahra had entered Pakistan on business visas but were found to have fake documents. When questioned about Rahmani’s husband, she claimed to be unmarried.

Whereas, Zahra had entered Pakistan on September 2 as a patient attendant but was found to have forged documents.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended three passengers while conducting operations at Sialkot Airport.

The suspects arrested from Sialkot Airport were traveling on fake documents, while the name one of the arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Rasheed, was already on the stop list.

FIA officials revealed that another suspect, Muhammad Abu Bakr, had recently returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.