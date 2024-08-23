web analytics
Three passengers arrested over fake traveling documents at Sialkot

By Salah Uddin
SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday apprehended three passengers while conducting operations at Sialkot Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the suspects arrested from Sialkot Airport were traveling on fake documents, while the name one of the arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Rasheed, was already on the stop list.

FIA officials revealed that another suspect, Muhammad Abu Bakr, had recently returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia.

He reportedly paid Rs 3.2 million to an agent for counterfeit travel documents to Bosnia.

Abu Bakr had initially traveled from Lahore on a Saudi Arabia Umrah visa, and a fake Bosnia visa was later recovered from his mobile phone.

The FIA has taken the suspects into custody for further investigation into their involvement in illegal travel activities.

