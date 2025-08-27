Afghanistan announce squad for Pakistan, UAE tri-series

Afghanistan announced their squad on Wednesday for the upcoming T20I tri-series with Pakistan and the UAE, starting August 29.

The squad for the tri-series features 16 members of their squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq remains the only Asia Cup 2025 squad member missing from the tri-series.

The upcoming T20I tri-series with Pakistan and the UAE will be the first white-ball games for Afghanistan since their participation in February’s Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan squad for Pakistan, UAE tri-series:

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Abdollah Ahmadzai, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The tri-series will see all three teams playing each other twice in round-robin format. The top two teams will face off in the final on September 7.

In case Afghanistan qualify for the final, the side will get just a day’s rest before their first Asia Cup 2025 game.

The side will play their opening game against Hong Kong on September 9, UAE will play their first game of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10, while Pakistan’s opening game is scheduled for September 12.

Pakistan squad for tri-series and Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.