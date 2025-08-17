Babar, Rizwan left out as PCB announces 17-man squad for Asia Cup, UAE tri-series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 17-member national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and the tri-nation series in the UAE, with a major headline being the exclusion of star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named captain of the side. The Pakistan squad features a blend of experience and young talent, including Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

Other notable names in the team are Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, and Mohammad Nawaz, while Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem also secure places.

Wasim Junior and Sahibzada Farhan complete the 17-man squad.

The absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan marks a significant change in Pakistan’s approach, as the selectors aim to test new combinations ahead of future tournaments.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the schedule for the national side’s T20I tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE.

Set to begin on August 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the upcoming T20I series is aimed at allowing the teams to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025.

“The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from 9 to 28 September,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The opening game between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, August 29.

“Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on 7 September,” as per the PCB.