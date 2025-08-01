PCB reveals schedule for Pakistan’s tri-series with Afghanistan, UAE

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the schedule for the national side’s T20I tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE on Friday.

Set to begin on August 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the upcoming T20I series is aimed at allowing the teams to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025.

“The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for and acclimatise to the conditions ahead of the eight-team ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from 9 to 28 September,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The opening game between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, August 29.

“Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on 7 September,” as per the PCB.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 7 – Final – 7pm local time

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan cricket team is currently playing in a three-match away T20I series against the West Indies.

The national side took a 1-0 lead after winning the opening game of the series by 14 runs at Central Broward Regional Park earlier today.

The two sides will face off on August 3 in the second game at the same venue, while the final game is scheduled for August 4.