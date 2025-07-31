PCB reacts to rumours about Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha feud

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday responded to the reports about pacer Shaheen Afridi’s rift with captain Salman Agha.

The left-arm pacer copped heat on social media after rumours surfaced about his rift with the Pakistan T20I captain and coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has now categorically refuted the reports as “baseless, fabricated, and defamatory”.

“The PCB affirms that no such incident has occurred at any point during training or practice sessions. These malicious rumours are entirely fictitious and appear to have been deliberately concocted with clear malafide intent to sow discord within the national squad,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The cricket board termed the rumours an attempt to undermine the cohesion, morale, and reputation of the Pakistan national team.

According to the PCB, the rumours about a dispute between Shaheen Afridi and Salman Agha were aimed at damaging the professional integrity of the players and the team.

Read more: Pakistan announce squad for ODI, T20 series against West Indies

“The PCB will be initiating stringent legal proceedings, including but not limited to defamation and cybercrime charges, against the individuals and/or entities responsible for originating and disseminating this false narrative,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

Meanwhile, the cricket board urged fans and media representatives to refrain from spreading such rumours.

“The PCB remains committed to protecting its players, staff, and the sanctity of the national team from unwarranted and harmful speculation,” it concluded

It is worth noting here that Shaheen Afridi is part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20I and ODI series against the West Indies.

The T20I series is scheduled to begin on August 1 with the first game at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The national side will then face the hosts on August 3 in the second game at the same venue, while the final game is scheduled for August 4.