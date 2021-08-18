Afghanistan crisis: PIA evacuates 1,100 people from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Amid the crisis engulfing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far evacuated 1,100 people from the neighbouring country.

Taking to Twitter, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “Pakistan’s commendable evacuation efforts are continuing PIA has again resumed its operations today up till now we have evacuated 1100 personnel from Kabul.”

“Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan is back in Kabul. PM Imran Khan has directed all officials in Kabul to facilitate this effort.”

The national flag carrier resumed its flight operation from Kabul International Airport today.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul tweeted that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistanis, Afghans and other nationals.

“Due to closure of the airport for civilian flights Pakistanis being sent back by road through Torkham border crossing,” he said.