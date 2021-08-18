PIA resumes Kabul flight operations to evacuate stranded Pakistanis

KABUL: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday resumed its flight operations for Kabul after commercial flights were allowed by Afghan CAA to land at the Afghan capital’s airport, ARY News reported.

According to PIA spokesperson, the first special PIA flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport on Wednesday evening. The PIA flight will bring back stranded Pakistanis and foreign nationals back to Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that 900 stranded nationals would be brought back to Pakistan through special flights.

Pakistan International Airlines had suspended its flight operation for Kabul to evacuate stranded Pakistanis and foreigners after mismanagement at the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday.

According to spokesman, uncertainty at the Kabul airport had forced them to suspend their flight operations for the Afghan capital for an unidentified period.

“Lack of security, absence of aviation staffers and crowd at the Kabul airport has led to the suspension of the PIA flights in order to secure passengers, staffers and national flag carrier’s assets,” the spokesman had said adding that the decision was taken after consultation with the foreign ministry and Afghanistan’s aviation authority.