Pakistan to issue visas to stranded passengers at Kabul airport: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf Monday said that they are monitoring the Afghan situation and are providing visa facility to stranded passengers from all countries at Kabul airport, ARY NEWS reported.

Moeed Yusuf said that Kabul was taken over by Taliban far before their expectations and they would be facilitating passengers from all countries currently stranded at Kabul airport.

“We will be issuing visas to citizens of all countries in order to safely evacuate from the country,” he said.

He said that there is complete silence in India over the current developments in the neighbouring country and it seems that things had not gone as per their plans. “It is a great achievement for Pakistan that no one has blamed us for whatever is happening in Kabul,” he said.

The NSA further shared that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank wanted to monitor the ongoing situation in Afghanistan from Pakistan.

At least five people have reportedly died on Monday as the situation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport turns grim resulting in heavy gunfire while US troops tasked with the security amid airlift.

Read More: SAFE EVACUATION FROM AFGHANISTAN OUR TOP PRIORITY IN THE FLUX, QURESHI SAYS

The people invaded the airport premises and thronged the tarmac manifestly to flee the country while they can following yesterday’s Taliban takeover of the capital.

Thousands of Afghans who fear for their lives after the Taliban takeover of the country have converted passenger terminal of Kabul’s international airport, in hopes of getting an evacuation flight, reported Wall Street Journal from the ground.