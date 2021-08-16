Safe evacuation from Afghanistan our top priority in the flux, Qureshi says

ISLAMABAD: Have discussed the state of flux in Afghanistan with its political leadership while I shared with them our narrative, said foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi post in media address Monday ahead of National Security Council meeting, ARY News reported.

He said it is too soon to comment on what is going on and while the top priority is to evacuate all the missions, journalists and NGOs from Afghanistan, the NSC meeting today, with political and military leadership together, will chart out the plan ahead.

We are trying to fly more planes to Kabul to evacuate our people and to extend safe exit for stranded journalists, he said as the situation in the Afghan capital has suddenly shifted from under military control to post-Taliban uncertainty.

We have already flown back 380 diplomats from many countries to Pakistan, he said, adding that he just spoke to the Danish diplomat over concerns of airlifting their staffer posted in Kabul. We have assured them the safe exit for Danish officials has materialized, FM Qureshi said.

Afghan political elite calls on FM Qureshi after Taliban takeover

Qureshi said it after Afghan top political leadership called on Pakistan foreign minister where the high-level delegation was hosted at the ministry office.

The delegation of Afghan political leadership, which reached Pakistan the other day, comprised, among others, Ahmad Zia Massoud, former Afghanistan vice president, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latīf Pedram, Yunus Qanuni and Khalid Noor.

Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq and the Speaker of Afghanistan’s Ulusi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahman are also part of the delegation today.

5 dead, several injured at Kabul airport as firefight intensifies

Key to note that at least five people have reportedly died on Monday as the situation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport turns grim resulting in heavy gunfire while US troops tasked with the security amid airlift.

The people invaded the airport premises and thronged the tarmac manifestly to flee the country while they can following yesterday’s Taliban takeover of the capital.

Thousands of Afghans who fear for their lives after the Taliban takeover of the country have converted passenger terminal of Kabul’s international airport, in hopes of getting an evacuation flight, reported Wall Street Journal from the ground.