Afghan political elite calls on FM Qureshi after Taliban takeover

ISLAMABAD: Afghan top political leadership has Monday called on Pakistan foreign minister where the high-level delegation was hosted at the ministry office, ARY News reported.

The delegation of Afghan political leadership, which reached Pakistan the other day, comprised, among others, Ahmad Zia Massoud, former Afghanistan vice president, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latīf Pedram, Yunus Qanuni and Khalid Noor.

Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq and the Speaker of Afghanistan’s Ulusi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahman are also part of the delegation today.

Afghanistan post-Taliban control is likely to be deliberated over in the top huddle today as the foreign office hosted the delegation and saw them in.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold ‘important meeting’ with Afghan delegation today

Earlier today, Qureshi said that he would be meeting an Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan to press forward the peace process in the neighbouring country.

“I will be holding an important meeting with the Afghan delegation at the foreign office,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The foreign minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today to discuss the Afghanistan issue.

The Afghan political leadership delegation arrived yesterday in Islamabad amid the changing situation of the neighbouring country as Ashraf Ghani resigned as Afghanistan president.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq welcomed the Afghan political delegation members upon their arrival.