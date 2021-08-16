Shah Mahmood Qureshi to hold ‘important meeting’ with Afghan delegation today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that he would be meeting an Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan to press forward the peace process in the neighbouring country, ARY NEWS reported.

“I will be holding an important meeting with the Afghan delegation at the foreign office,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The foreign minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today to discuss the Afghanistan issue.

He further asked the Indian leadership to play a responsible role in the prevailing situation. “The world seeks peace and stability and expects India to play its positive role in this regard,” he said adding that they have to show responsibility for an improved situation in the region.

A delegation of Afghan political leadership arrived in Islamabad on Sunday amid the changing situation of the neighbouring country as Ashraf Ghani resigned as the Afghan president.

The delegation members who have arrived in Islamabad today include Ahmed Yunus Qanuni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq, Khalid Noor and the Speaker of Afghanistan’s Ulusi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahman.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq welcomed the Afghan political delegation members upon their arrival. The delegation will hold meetings with Pakistani officials regarding the Afghanistan situation.