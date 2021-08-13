Embassies get staff out of Afghanistan as Taliban claim two big cities

KABUL: The Taliban have captured Afghanistan’s second-biggest city of Kandahar, officials said on Friday, the biggest setback for the US-backed government after troops withdrawal.

The Taliban also said they had captured the third-largest city of Herat in the west, Lashkar Gah in the south and Qala-e-Naw in the northwest.

“Following heavy clashes late last night the Taliban took control of Kandahar city,” a government official told Reuters.

Government forces were still in control of Kandahar’s airport, which was the US military’s second biggest base in Afghanistan during their 20-year mission.

Kandahar is the heartland of the Taliban, who emerged in the province in 1994 amid the chaos of civil war to sweep through most of the rest of the country over the next two years.

The fall of major cities was a sign that Afghans welcomed the Taliban, a spokesperson for the group said, according to Al Jazeera TV.

In response to the Taliban’s swift and violent advances, the Pentagon said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate US embassy staff.

Read more: Afghan government offers ‘share in power’ to Taliban

Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its citizens leave while other embassies and aid groups said they too were getting their people out.

Biden said this week he did not regret his decision, noting Washington has spent more than $1 trillion in America’s longest war and lost thousands of troops.

The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and told him the United States “remains invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan”. They also said the United States was committed to supporting a political solution.

The Taliban had until recent days focussed their offensive on the north, a region they never fully controlled during their rule and the heartland of Northern Alliance forces who marched into Kabul with US support in 2001.

On Thursday, the Taliban also seized the historic central city of Ghazni, 150 km (90 miles) southwest of Kabul.